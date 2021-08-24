Zacks: Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $481.45 Million

Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to announce sales of $481.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.81 million and the lowest is $465.24 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $331.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.09. 29,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

