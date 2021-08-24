Zacks: Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $56.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $75.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $237.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $224.55 million, with estimates ranging from $215.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,219. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $767.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

