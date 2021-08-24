Zacks: Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

PLAY traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

