Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.61. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 37.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $770,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,028,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 324,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $114.45. 15,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.53. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

