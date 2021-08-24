Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.31 Million

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $79.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $262.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 939.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $174.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $252.76 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $20,736,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.10.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

