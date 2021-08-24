Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $722.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce sales of $722.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.40 million and the lowest is $702.00 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

CENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.96. 38,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,459. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

