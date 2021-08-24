Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Ball reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $94.85 on Friday. Ball has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

