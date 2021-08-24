Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 9.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 4,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,135,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $37,160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 85.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,673 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

