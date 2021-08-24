yieldwatch Price Hits $0.51 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $267,737.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00130570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00159545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.93 or 1.00022070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.93 or 0.01010696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.13 or 0.06728351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

