YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.43

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $53.28 million and approximately $841,323.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.06 or 0.00795960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00099703 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.