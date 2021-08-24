YAM V3 (YAM) Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and $578,879.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.75 or 0.00809447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,905,832 coins and its circulating supply is 12,533,393 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

