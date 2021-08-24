XYO Price Tops $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. XYO has a market capitalization of $106.67 million and $522,939.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00796386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00099164 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

