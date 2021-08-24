XTRABYTES Trading Up 87% Over Last 7 Days (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $124.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 87% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00129128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00158901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

