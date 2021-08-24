WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

