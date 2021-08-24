WSFS Financial’s (WSFS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.19 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 105,523.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

