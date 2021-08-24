Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,374 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 406,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 44.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 452,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 46.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,757 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 37.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.