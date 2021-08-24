Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in KLA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.