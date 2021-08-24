Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits One Day Volume of $86,107.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $676.68 or 0.01372865 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $86,107.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00132262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00161230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,189.47 or 0.99797196 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.07 or 0.01018609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.31 or 0.06748532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

