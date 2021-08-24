Wootrade (WOO) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.06 or 0.00795960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00099703 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

Wootrade (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

