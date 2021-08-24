WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,425 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT remained flat at $$26.88 during trading on Tuesday. 1,752,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73.

