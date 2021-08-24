Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00127128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00159011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.12 or 0.99785333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.91 or 0.00992988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.13 or 0.06746919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

