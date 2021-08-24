Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

