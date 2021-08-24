Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1551 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGYF. CIBC upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

