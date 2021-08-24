Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

NYSE:WAB opened at $87.42 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,249 shares of company stock worth $878,915. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,066,010,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

