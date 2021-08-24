Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth $109,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Welbilt by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,634. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

