Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ:WB opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.