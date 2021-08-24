Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.
NASDAQ:WB opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
