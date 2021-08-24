Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CS Disco (LAW)

CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CS Disco is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. CS Disco Inc has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.