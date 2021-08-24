Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.03. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

