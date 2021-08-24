Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 452,148 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,398,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000.

OTCMKTS KIIIU opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

