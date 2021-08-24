Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 24,987 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,987 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $68,954,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

