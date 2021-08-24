Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 222.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,002.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.19.

GNRC opened at $415.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.