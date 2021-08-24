Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,630 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.21% of Trebia Acquisition worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREB. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,113,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Trebia Acquisition by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 399,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

TREB stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

