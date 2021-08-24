Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WALDU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

