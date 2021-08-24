Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 533 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,993,000 after acquiring an additional 94,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

NXST stock opened at $145.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.38.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

