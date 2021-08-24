Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Shares of JUGGU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

