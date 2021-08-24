Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.50.

WMT stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.90. 80,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,701,501. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

