Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.42. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $421.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,783,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock worth $3,487,701,501. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

