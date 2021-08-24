Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Walmart by 137.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 81,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,701,501. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.35. 369,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.