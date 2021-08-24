Wagerr One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,882.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.96 million and $14,882.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00194944 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,035,588 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

