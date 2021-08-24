Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $530.35

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 530.35 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 525 ($6.86), with a volume of 596583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.77).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 458.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

