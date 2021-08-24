Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97.

About Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

Vivic Corp. engages in the tourism business. It also involves in the research and development of yacht manufacturing, tourism, pier, real estate operations, and application of new energy saving technologies. The company was founded on February 16, 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

