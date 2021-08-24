VITE Price Tops $0.0974 on Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. VITE has a market capitalization of $47.47 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0974 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058868 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,803,159 coins and its circulating supply is 487,232,049 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

