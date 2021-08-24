Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 443,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.