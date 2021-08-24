Viomi Technology (VIOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Viomi Technology to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Viomi Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $350.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.