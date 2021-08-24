Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 51,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 143,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

