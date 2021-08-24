Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $115,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

NYSE TYL opened at $474.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

