Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 361,676 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 361,676 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $120,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after buying an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after buying an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,324 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.47 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.11.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

