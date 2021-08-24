Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $134.89 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.41% of Independent Bank worth $134,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 38.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 347,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 279.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.