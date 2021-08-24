Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 945,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $140,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

ETN opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $169.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

