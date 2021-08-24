Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 641,921 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 714.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $122.27 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.